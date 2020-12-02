Lynn Haven Senior Activity Center reopens to the public

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — With the cut of a ribbon, the Lynn Haven Senior Activity Center has officially reopened to the community after suffering tremendous damage during Hurricane Michael.

Bay County Chamber of Commerce members, Lynn Haven city leaders and residents gathered Tuesday morning to celebrate the grand reopening and tour the reconstruction.

Gerry Shelton, a Lynn Haven resident, said the reopening holds deep meaning for the senior community after seeing so much destruction from Michael.

“We’re just really really glad to have this back,” Shelton said. “It’s been a long two years and as you can see with the crowd that’s here, we’ve all been looking for this to happen for a long time.”

The center features a media room, kitchen with donated equipment from the Lynn Haven Rotary Club, game rooms and space for meetings.

The Senior Center will resume holding activities on December 7.