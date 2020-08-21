Lynn Haven residents feel betrayed by the actions of local leaders

LYNN HAVEN Fla. (WMBB) — After the Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson and City Attorney Adam Albritton were both federally indicted on multiple corruption charges, many Lynn Haven residents are left feeling betrayed.

Residents say they trusted their local leaders to do what is best for the citizens, but not anymore.

They say these people were supposed to be their neighbors and friends and they took advantage of them.

Lyle Burton moved his family to Lynn Haven two years before Hurricane Michael.

“I will say that I love the City of Lynn Haven, I did, that’s why we moved here thinking that the future was bright and we loved our little bubble,” said Burton.

He says he put a sign in front of his house after hearing the news of the indictments that reads “Recall Margo Thief Anderson.” Burton says it sickens him to be betrayed by the people they trusted to better the town when they needed it most.

“That’s a lot of money they stole,” said Burton. “We don’t have a library, we don’t have a police station, we don’t have a senior citizen center and yet they’re rolling around in new motorhomes.”

Burton says he takes this all very personally and he is not the only one. Arlene Harrison has lived in Lynn Haven on and off for around 30 years. She says she has seen issues within the government for years.

“I’m heartbroken for my city, for my mayor and I’m not sure what I believe,” said Harrison

Harrison actively goes to city council meetings and says the city continues to claim transparency but her eyes have never seen it.

“5.5 million dollars just disappeared,” said Harrison. “I mean how do you do that? Who’s watching the books? Who’s cooking the books? I don’t know.”

Harrison says the city has never been good with checks and balances and in her opinion the city has never done anything to change that.

Both Harrison and Burton say there are big changes that need to come to this town and they will fight to make sure it is done.

READ MORE: GOVERNORE SUSPENDS LYNN HAVEN MAYOR WHO MAINTAINS HER INNOCENCE