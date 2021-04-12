Lynn Haven residents clean up damage after Saturday’s powerful storm

LYNN HAVEN Fla. (WMBB) — After this weekend’s powerful storms, some Lynn Haven residents are cleaning up significant damages to their homes. People say they saw objects lifted into the air and structures collapsing.

Saturday was not the typical morning for Patricia Lee. Right after waking up, she took shelter.

“Then all of a sudden the power went off and the tv went off and I heard this loud noise,” Lee said. “Real loud noise.”

After the storm passed lee said she walked out to find this scene behind me and the worst part is she just finished rebuilding this screened-in porch and patio from Hurricane Michael and now it is time to start again.

“But it didn’t go into the house so I feel very fortunate,” Lee said.

Lee’s pool screen collapsed into the pool, her furniture was thrown across the yard and some glass windows were broken.

“I did see the very strong wind and hear the wind but it was all really fast,” Lee said. “I mean it was instantaneous.”

Even one of her trees flew as far as her neighbor, David Corbin’s home. Corbin is currently living in a trailer while he rebuilds after Hurricane Michael, but now those repairs have come to a halt.

“We started on it and got stopped and now we’re back going again so you know it’s going to take me a little time to get back going,” Corbin said.

He said they just finished repairs to the second floor and now those are wrecked.

Corbin’s son was the only one home at the time of Saturday’s storm. He watched it all happen.

“He walked out on this front deck and watched the houseboat get picked up over the trusses and go 40 feet in the air and then kinda spun around and exploded and it ended up over here in our front yard,” Corbin said.

For both Corbin and Lee it’s time to start rebuilding again, but they are just glad they are safe.