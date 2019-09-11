Lynn Haven remembers 9/11

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — First responders and community members gathered at Sheffield Park Wednesday to remember those lost in the attacks on September 11, 2001.

The ceremony included prayers, a moment of silence, music from the North Bay Haven Charter Academy Choir and the Mosley JROTC presenting colors. Three police officers and two firefighters were sworn into office.

“It’s like the family member that you haven’t had but then you finally get them back. It makes our family whole,” Lynn Haven fire chief John DeLonjay said. “It’s a day of remembrance, and this is going to be something they’re going to remember on top of the tragic event that happened, they were sworn in. It is a special day.

Mayor Margo Anderson was working on as a flight attendant during 9/11 and says it’s important to never forget that day.

“We have to keep remembering and we can’t let those who come after us forget that our republic was in danger that day and we almost lost everything but we stood up and stood together and we will continue to do that,” Anderson said.