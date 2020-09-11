Lynn Haven remembers 9/11 with memorial drive

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–Today, we remember the thousands of lives lost 19 years ago in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Nearly 3,000 Americans were killed when terrorists flew airliners into the Twin Towers in New York City, The Pentagon in Washington D.C., and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Across the panhandle, many communities came together Friday morning to remember the fallen.

“My whole goal here is to say always that we never forget what America has gone through,” said Vickie Gainer, Lynn Haven’s City Manager.

Officials, residents, and first responders gathered at Sharon Sheffield Park to share prayers and a moment of silence.

“We had cars from Lynn Haven Police Department and Fire Department circle the park and come with lights and sirens and kind of remember that moment,” said Evgeniya Stetsenko with Lynn Haven’s Marketing & Communications Team.

While this year’s event was modified due to social distancing, residents say they still felt a sense of camaraderie.

“I’m hoping and I’m praying that we all can get through with what we’re going through right now with the pandemic and the riots and realize we’re all Americans, we all need to stand together,” said Gail Clark, a Lynn Haven resident.

Retired FBI Agent, Lisa Pitarelli, says she lost friends and colleagues the day the Twin Towers fell and they truly will never be forgotten.

“You feel like it’s happened all over again. And I think it’s important to remember where we were and where we’re going,” said Pitarelli.

The event also included a tribute by the Mosley High School Colorguard.

