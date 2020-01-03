Lynn Haven receives money to buy, plant trees

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Lynn Haven received a $30,000 grant from the Lynn Haven Rotary Club to purchase and plant trees near homes, businesses and churches.

The city says the project has been in the works for a few months. They hired an arborist to determine what types of trees would be suitable for the area and good planting locations.

Specifically, they’re focusing on the Interstate 77 corridor beginning at Bailey Bridge and between Illinois and Tennessee Avenues, which is the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) area.

“The trees will be planted within the street right of way, so it’s not going to be on private property, but adjacent to private property,” Ben Janke, CRA and economic development director, said.

Residents in the focused area received letters with information about the project and they have the option to opt-out. If you want to be part of it, no action needs to be taken, but if you don’t, you need to let the city know.

“We just don’t wanna go ahead and just plant a tree, we wanna make sure that our neighbors are aware of this and hopefully help us with taking care of the tree in the future,” Janke said.

Janke says based on the response from residents, there may be money and trees left over to spread farther in the community, but the arborist would have to identify areas as suitable, so not everyone qualifies. City officials are excited about the project and hope to restore some of the trees lost after Hurricane Michael.

“It’s just very exciting really to plant some new trees in our community and to really rebuild our community. It’s like putting a huge puzzle together, and this is one component that we’re adding to our puzzle,” Janke said. “One step at a time we’re completing our new picture, our new community here in Lynn Haven.”

Andre Boyd, Lynn Haven Rotary Club member, lives near Lynn Haven and saw the devastation after the storm. He plans to help plant the trees when they’re ordered, which the city plans to do in increments.

“We are here to serve our community,” Boyd said. “As Rotarians, we like to put our hands on the project. Will we be involved? Absolutely.”

Janke says they’re planning to plant the trees within the next four weeks and finish within 2-3 months.

If you have questions about the project, you can email cra@cityoflynnhaven.com