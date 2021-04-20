Lynn Haven races headed to run-offs

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Two races in Lynn Haven are headed for run-offs and a third race may also head into a run off when the final votes are tallied.

In the race for Mayor of Lynn Haven includes Joe Brown, Ellyne Fields and Jesse Nelson.

Brown got 901 votes and 26,84 percent of the vote while Ellyne Fields got 1,240 votes or 36.94 percent and Jesse L. Nelson received 1,216 or 36.22 percent of the vote. Fields and Nelson will now head into a run-off.

In the race for Commissioner Seat 3 of Lynn Haven includes George H. Hines Jr., Stacie Houchins, Dane Messick and Jamie Warrick.

George Hines Jr. got 23.44 percent of the vote with 780 votes. Stacie Houchins got 597 votes and 17.94 percent of the vote. Dane R. Messick has 527 votes and 15.84 percent of the vote. Jamie Warrick got 1,423 votes and 42.77 percent of the vote.

Hines and Warrick are now headed to a run off.

In the race for Commissioner Seat 4 of Lynn Haven includes Brian Dick, Brian Gray and incumbent Judith Tinder.

Tinder may not face a run-off when the final vote is tallied but the unofficial numbers currently have her in run-off territory with 49.88 percent and 1,663 votes. Brian Lee Gray would be in that run-off with 964 votes and 28.91 percent and Brian K. Dick is out of the race with 707 votes and 21.21 percent of the vote.

Lynn Haven voters rejected a push to amend and update the current charter. 1,944 people voted against the proposal and 1,449 voted for it. But they approved a property tax exemption for businesses. 2,141 voted for it and 1,285 voted against it.