Lynn Haven Police Department to host Blood Drive

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)– Friday, the Lynn Haven Police Department will host a blood drive alongside OneBlood. It will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. the truck will be parked out the station located at 901B Ohio Ave, Lynn Haven, FL 32444.

All donors will receive OneBlood lounger pants and a 10 dollar e-gift card including a wellness check up with a COVID antibody test, blood pressure check, iron count, as well as a pulse and cholesterol screening.

Lynn Haven Police Chief Ricky Ramie said it is important for the community to think about others and donate blood, as blood drives have extremely scarce during the pandemic, and the need for blood in the community is growing.

He hopes the health screenings will be an incentive for folks to participate and help others.

“Well you’ve got to think of all the people right now that are hospitalized with COVID, and then you have to remember there are other people out there with different disorders and then you never know when there’s going to be trauma alerts at the hospitals when they’re going to need blood,” Ramie said.

To make an appointment you can do so here by using sponsor code 63421.

