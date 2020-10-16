Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Lynn Haven Police Department searching for missing woman

Lynn Haven
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Lynn Haven Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Robbie Jean Jackson, 66, who was last seen Friday around 1 p.m. at her home at the Reserve Apartments.

Officers said Jackson usually walks to the Family Dollar on Jenks Ave. and Hwy 390.

She was last seen wearing a black and white checkered shirt and dark blue jeans, carrying a sparkle cheetah purse.

If you see or come in contact with Jackson, or have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Lynn Haven Police Department at (850) 265-4111 or your local law enforcement agency.

