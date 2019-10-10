Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson discusses city’s progress since Hurricane Michael

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Mayor Margo Anderson was in the police annex building during Hurricane Michael and says it ripped apart around her and about 40 others.

“It was just traumatic, we actually, most of us did not think we were going to survive, honestly,” Anderson said.

Anderson went through Hurricane Camille, another Category 5 storm, in 1969. She says after that experience, she knew she wouldn’t see the same town after Michael passed.

“It was a terrifying to step out and just see and hear the sirens and the rain still coming and just wondering how many people were hurt,” Anderson said.

Anderson believes the city has a very bright future and says they’re doing well financially.

The city is hosting a day of celebrating and commemorating Thursday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. at Sheffield Park. The event will feature food, activities, speakers and more. More information is available here.

You can see more of our interview with Anderson by watching the video above.