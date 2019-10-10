LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 This Morning

Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson discusses city’s progress since Hurricane Michael

Lynn Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Mayor Margo Anderson was in the police annex building during Hurricane Michael and says it ripped apart around her and about 40 others.

“It was just traumatic, we actually, most of us did not think we were going to survive, honestly,” Anderson said.

Anderson went through Hurricane Camille, another Category 5 storm, in 1969. She says after that experience, she knew she wouldn’t see the same town after Michael passed.

“It was a terrifying to step out and just see and hear the sirens and the rain still coming and just wondering how many people were hurt,” Anderson said.

Anderson believes the city has a very bright future and says they’re doing well financially.

The city is hosting a day of celebrating and commemorating Thursday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. at Sheffield Park. The event will feature food, activities, speakers and more. More information is available here.

You can see more of our interview with Anderson by watching the video above.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Margo Anderson interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Margo Anderson interview"

Citizens Property Insurance Appointment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Citizens Property Insurance Appointment"

Social Media: how it helps and hinders law enforcement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social Media: how it helps and hinders law enforcement"

Panama City approves project list for hazard mitigation grants

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panama City approves project list for hazard mitigation grants"

Old Bay County library building demolished

Thumbnail for the video titled "Old Bay County library building demolished"

Volunteers help hurricane survivors rebuild their homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteers help hurricane survivors rebuild their homes"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.