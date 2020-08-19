Lynn Haven Mayor and City Attorney arrested on federal charges

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – According to Lynn Haven City Manager Vicki Gainer, Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson was arrested on federal charges at her residence in Jacksonville, Florida.

Gainer released a statement Wednesday morning.

She also said Lynn Haven City Attorney, Adam Albritton, was arrested Wednesday morning at a residence in Panama City on federal charges.

There will be an emergency meeting at Lynn Haven City Hall at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. This follows a news conference scheduled for 2 p.m. in Panama City regarding the arrests.

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – FBI agents and local Law Enforcement officials were seen at the home of Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson early Wednesday Morning.

A News 13 reporter on the scene witnessed agents removing items from a recreational vehicle before removing it from the property.

Agents were also seen in the garage of the home.

It is unknown right now if Mayor Anderson was at home when authorities arrived.

This is a developing story we will have more as information become available.