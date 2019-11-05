Lynn Haven man arrested on drug, firearm charges

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Lynn Haven man is facing felony charges after police found approximately $400 worth of marijuana and two firearms inside a vehicle.

Lynn Haven Police say 26-year-old Atiun Brown was in a vehicle in front of a vacant and storm damaged home. The officer detected the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and Brown produced a baggie of marijuana.

After being taken into custody, more marijuana, a handgun, pistol, ammunition, digital scales and a large amount of plastic baggies were found in the vehicle. Police say the possession of the scales and baggies are consistent with the distribution of illicit drugs.

Brown was charged with felony possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a public park, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was taken to the Bay County Jail.