Lynn Haven lights pave the way for a magical holiday

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s not December yet but Christmas lights are already everywhere, and one man has gone the extra mile by turning his into a full-blown show.

David Price, Lynn Haven resident transformed his front yard into a winter wonderland light show that he says took him two and a half months to build.

“It’s probably about 100 thousand lights,” Price said. “All programed with computers and controllers, networking and addressing.”

Price said he’s been doing the display for four seasons now, but this year is by far his biggest.

“We’ve grown much bigger than what we were last year,” Price said. “And we’ll want to continue to grow it every year.”

Price said he gets a little nervous when it’s time to flip the switch.

“The whole time I’m wondering, when I throw the power switch on if I’m going to burn the house down,” Price said. “And when everything comes to life, it’s thank you Jesus it works.”

Price started the display four years ago as a way to show off for his neighbors.

“It started out as a friendly competition between me and my neighbor. I went out and bought some traditional lighting and so did he and so I went out and bought more and so did he,” Price said. “And after about the fourth or fifth time, I figured out what was going on so I says, ‘I’m not going to let him beat me the next year and that’s when I first got into doing light shows.”

But this year, he’s doing something different by teaming up with two different charities.

“We are taking in donations to benefit the Project 25,” Price said. “That is a thing that the Sheriff’s Office has been doing for the past 35 to 40 years.”

Becky Johns, Project 25 coordinator said her non-profit helps underprivileged children in Bay County.

“It started when two deputies back in the day found a family that needed toys, they pulled their money together and went shopping and we are at where we are at today shopping for hundreds of children,” Johns said.

Sally Sparks, is retired from Bay County Sheriff’s Office but runs An Angel’s Pantry Food Bank

“It started about 11 years ago and it’s a food bank that gives food to the needy,” Sparks said. “There is really no specifications or qualifications for food, if you’re hungry, then I will bring it to you.

If you would like to donate to either cause, you can drop a toy or a non-perishable food item by Price’s place in Lynn Haven on Vermont Ave.