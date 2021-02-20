Lynn Haven Instaloan manager arrested for stealing money from customers

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)– A Lynn Haven woman is behind bars tonight after stealing thousands of dollars from customer accounts and altering their records.

Christina Givens, shown here, is the general manager of Instaloan.

The company filed a report at the beginning of February that claimed Givens stole money from customer payoff accounts and altered the customer records.

Givens confessed to taking at least $24,672.94 from June 2018 until January 2021.

She turned herself into the Lynn Haven Police Department and was transported to the Bay County Jail.

Givens was charged with grand theft of more than $20,000 dollars less than $100,000 dollars.

