Lynn Haven housing complex reopens after hurricane

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Housing has been a major issue since Hurricane Michael devastated the Panhandle.

Now as the community continues to rebuild nearly two years later, more affordable housing has become available.

The Pinnacle at Hammock Place apartment complex was decimated by the storm, construction staff gutting the building down to the studs.

But now they are announcing their official reopening.

“We are happy that we can move residence back into some affordable housing, and into homes. We know after the storm many people left because there was not enough affordable housing, there was just not housing available,” said Lynn Haven City Manager, Vickie Gainer.

132 brand new units are now available to help fix the local housing issue.

“This is amazing, anytime we can put people back to work, back into housing situations, and give them the quality of life that they deserve,” said Gainer.

The city can already feel the effects the opening has had.

“I can tell you just from this housing, this affordable apartment complex alone, the city has seen an increase in open accounts,” said Gainer.

Gainer says this complex will contribute to the success of the city as a whole.

“Talking to local businesses here, the one thing they have had a roadblock with has been housing. Now for businesses actually to have employees that have the opportunity to stay within the area that they’re working, this I think will also help these businesses to hire people quickly,” said Gainer.

Although only a few units are left, the Pinnacle Complex is still accepting applicants.