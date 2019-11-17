Lynn Haven hosts Christmas themed shopping event

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The weather outside was not frightful, but the Christmas shopping stayed delightful at Sharon Sheffield Park Saturday.

Dozens of vendors filled the park selling everything from crafts to clothing food items for the Winter Wonderland event.

Jenny Kelley sold clothing from her online business, J.Kelley Designs, at the event.

“Being a small business, I’m all about supporting other small businesses, so that was the main factor of why I wanted to be a part of this,” Kelley said. “I think it’s awesome for our community to support all of these individuals that are also small business owners for the holidays.”

J.Kelley Designs is online-based, so Winter Wonderland allowed Kelley to meet her customers in person.

“It’s finally putting a face with a name, meeting people in person and shopping with them. It’s just an overall more personal experience,” she said.

Joshua Kime and his sister, Emily, visited the park to look at gifts with their parents.

“My favorite part is looking at all the cool stuff that people made and buying it because people put a lot of hard work into making all this stuff,” Emily said.

Lynn Haven is hosting a Christmas parade on December 7.