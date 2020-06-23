Lynn Haven families excited for splash pad reopening

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — As more things continue to open across the Panhandle, some are coming back just in time for Summer.

After being closed for some time due to COVID-19 and renovations, the splash pads in Lynn Haven have reopened to the public this morning.

These small water parks are located in A.L. Kinsaul Park and Cain Griffin Park and feature water slides and playgrounds for families and children.

“We think it’s exciting, the most beautiful day, outdoor activities are a lot of fun and we want to get the kids out and do some fun stuff ,” said Lynn Haven Resident, Carey Turner.

“I think it’s awesome for this to be open in Lynn Haven and get the kids a really fun place to go,” said Lynn Haven Resident, Rhonda Mansel.

“That’s fun and you get to play and meet new friends and stop sitting around in the house,”

said splash pad participant, Jada Gray.

Admission is free, and the splash pads are open Monday through Friday from 10 am to 5 pm.

“We love the splash pad, we came a lot last summer, but it’s a lot better now with a slide of everything, he loves it,” said Lynn Haven resident, Hanna Barnes.

“He’s liking it a lot, I think it’s been really excited and he’s happy to be out of the house,”

Said Lynn Haven Resident, Rebecca Devaney.

Many say it is a great alternative for the beach.

“It seems cleaner, and we’re not worried about the sand and all that stuff. It’s nice,” said Lynn Haven Resident, Rhonda Mansel.

“I was really excited to be able to come out, this is actually his first time ever coming out and he loves it, I don’t have to struggle too much or worry about him drowning or anything so that’s a good thing,” said Devaney.

For weekend dates and times, you can find that information below.

