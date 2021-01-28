Lynn Haven facility rebuild concepts presented at community workshop

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven residents were able to get a look into the future of the city on Thursday, as plans for multiple city facility rebuild projects were presented.

Architectural engineers are 50 to 60 percent finished with the design phase for projects like the new city hall, sports complex and baseball fields, library, police department, fire station and more, according to Lynn Haven’s City Manager, Vickie Gainer.

“I’m very excited,” said Mayor Pro Tem, Dan Russell. “I mean this is the next step for the city’s regrowth.”

He said he’s happy with the progress being made, demonstrated by the various presentations at the Lynn Haven Senior Activity Club on Thursday night. Residents were able to see those presentations in person in a socially-distanced setting, or online via the city’s Facebook page.

“The city’s obviously trying to move forward with the plans and they’re staying within budget,” said resident Johnnie Beshearse. “They obviously have the professionals and they’re thinking through it like they should, doing what they need to with the city’s money.”

Russell said the new facilities will be paid for using Hurricane Michael insurance money, FEMA funds and grants. The timelines for each project vary, but he said residents should start seeing plans like the ball parks become reality in the next year and a half.

“We’re going to rebuild and we’re going to rebuild for the benefit of the families that live here,” he said.

That being said, he added he would like to see more resident participation as the process continues.

“I appreciate all the public participation, but I sure would like to see more,” Russell said. “As we move forward, the more people that are involved, the better decisions we’re able to make.”

Beshearse agreed.

“If you want to be involved, be involved,” he said. “Don’t be involved after the fact.”

To view the meeting and the project plans that were presented, click here.