Lynn Haven Elementary hosts parade to encourage students ahead of state testing

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven Elementary School is showing their support for 3rd, 4th and 5th graders ahead of some important state testing.

Friday afternoon, students in Pre-K through 2nd grade, as well as administrators and teachers lined the halls with supportive signs, cheering and music.

The parade was held to celebrate those who are currently undergoing the Florida Statewide Assessment testing. The test is a statewide exam that covers math, reading and science that these students have been preparing for all year.

“We believe our students are prepared,” Assistant Principal Maegan DeMoss said. “Our teachers have worked really hard and our parents have worked really hard to prepare them at home as well.”

“[The parade was] just to thank them and encourage them and pump them up with their families,” Principal John Cannon said. “Testing has already started, but this is the restart and we just want to keep them encouraged.”

Administrators said they hope that the parade and popsicle celebration gives students a positive vibe as they continue testing next week.