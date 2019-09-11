Lynn Haven domestic violence unit named after victim

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Wednesday’s 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Sheffield Park included a declaration from mayor Margo Anderson.

Mayor Anderson declared September 11, 2019 Ashley Adams Day in Lynn Haven and announced the city’s domestic violence unit is now named after her.

“In the hope that this domestic violence unit, which we do hereby name for Ashley, will give voice to women and children who live in fear for their lives, will bring to justice those who would bring harm to the defenseless and bring some comfort to families who have lost those most precious to them,” Anderson read in her declaration.

Adams was killed in 2018 in a domestic violence case.

Ramie told the crowd the unit has worked over 60 cases and made ten arrests since being formed in July. There has also been an 88% clearance rate for cases assigned.