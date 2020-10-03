Lynn Haven Community Services to host cemetery clean-up event

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A cemetery in Lynn Haven is getting some TLC this weekend, as the city is holding a community clean-up on Saturday.

Some loved ones of family members buried at Mount Hope Cemetery off of Highway 389 said on Friday that they’ve noticed the land doesn’t seem to be as kept up with lately.

For many of those residents, the cemetery is a sacred place.

“This cemetery means everything to me right now,” said local resident Candace Marmolejo. “This is the only place I have to connect with my baby.”

She lost her 2 month-old son at the start of this year. She said his grave has been like a refuge for her.

“This is the only place I have to really be able to spend those times with him,” she said.

She’s one of many for whom the cemetery holds a special place in their hearts. However, some said they have noticed a change.

“My husband is buried here,” said Shirley Adams, a local resident. “What you’re seeing here now is not normal.”

She’s talking about weed overgrowth and trash, which litters the ground. Cemetery workers agree.

“I’m not going to say it’s bad here, but it does need a little bit of work,” said Jared Riley, a grave digger.

“The city of Lynn Haven in the past has done a really nice job of keeping things up here, I don’t know what the problem is now,” Adams said.

Lynn Haven Community Services staff said on a social media post that they’ve gotten several emails on the matter. They said city staff are doing their best to keep up with 20 city properties like Mount Hope Cemetery after splitting ties with Greenleaf Lawn Care.

The company used to be in charge of maintenance for those properties before being indicted in the city’s federal investigation.

Now, Lynn Haven Community Services is asking the community for help, holding a clean-up event on Saturday, October 3rd.

“It would mean so much for everybody to come out here and help out,” Marmolejo, who will be attending the clean-up event with her family.

The clean-up will take place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In the meantime, the City of Lynn Haven is working to find another lawn care company to help maintain the property.