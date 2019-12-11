Lynn Haven commission votes to terminate Greenleaf contract

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — For the first time since being arrested on federal charges, Greenleaf Lawn Care owner Josh Anderson addressed the Lynn Haven city commission as they decided whether or not to terminate his contract with the city.

The commission met for the first time since the indictments Tuesday.

During a time of public comment, Anderson stepped up to the microphone and asked the city to keep Greenleaf’s contract.

“I have served the city tremendously, gave time and time again whether it’s money or its time to better the landscape view of this city,” Anderson said. “Everybody’s going to judge. I understand that but I just want you to know, the people to know everything I do is for the city.”

Ultimately, the commission voted unanimously to terminate the contract.

“Really the driving force behind that is the city staff came and said give us the opportunity to do the lawn care for the city,” city manager Vickie Gainer said.

Gainer says the city will save money and while the decision wasn’t made because of the indictments, Gainer hopes citizens will have more confidence in their leadership.

“I do want the citizens to see us as being very transparent, doing the right thing,” Gainer said.

In light of the indictments though, one resident is calling for a change in policy and procedure to ensure the city isn’t hit again.

“We’ve lost 5 million dollars of our tax money so something has to be done or changed with our commissioners, with our procedures, with our policies. If you don’t see that, we have a real problem here,” said city resident David Cooley.

Gainer says she has placed new types of procedures since stepping in as city manager, requiring more signatures on purchase orders and ultimately more eyes and write-offs of documents.

The commission will eventually put the contract out to bid again.