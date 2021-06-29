Lynn Haven Bayou Park & Preserve celebrates grand opening

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The wait is finally over.

The Lynn Haven Bayou Park & Preserve is now open to the public after almost four years of breaking ground.

“As a citizen of the city of Lynn Haven, I’m telling you I cannot express how happy I am,” City Manager Vickie Gainer said. “This is somewhere that everyone can enjoy, whether you like a beach or you like just natural beauty, it’s here.”

The park was funded by a restoration grant after the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010.

Construction started in 2017, with some delays caused by Hurricane Michael.

“Even after that tragedy, we have resilience and we’re able to bring greatness out of that,” Lynn Haven Mayor Dr. Jesse Nelson said. “This is just a great opportunity for us to come out and enjoy the nature that is around us… It’s a great day for our city.”

The park features fitness trails, an 18-hole disc golf course, a handicap accessible kayak launch with a wash rack, pavilions and a state-of-the-art playground.

Lynn Haven Parks and Grounds Director Ty Farris said this park is going to be huge for the residents of Lynn Haven and surrounding communities.

“This is an area that is, in my opinion anyway, I think it rivals many state parks I’ve been to with respect to being out in nature,” Farris said.

It also features an outdoor classroom for students to learn more about the flora and fauna of the park.

“That is one of the things we want to encourage: for educators to bring classes out and show them the natural beauty so we can preserve the natural beauty of this park,” Gainer said.

The park will be open on Mondays through Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.