Local Tunnel of Terror begins ahead of Halloween

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Everyone has their own favorite part of Halloween, from the cooler weather, candy, to even seeking out spooky thrills.

Bay County is getting into the holiday spirit with a few different fall festivities and some are scarier than others…

Grease Pro in Lynn Haven is kicking off their first ever haunted car wash, named the ‘Tunnel of Terror’.

With many of their employees dressed in costume, gory makeup and more, a ride through this car wash is anything but normal.

“It’s pretty awesome, it’s the first time we’ve done it. We’re trying to get out with these kids and have a good time, so far everyone is showing up pretty good,” said Employee, Jesse Oriento.

Cars lined up early before Thursday’s premiere night, very eager to take part in the fun.

There is an option for younger children as well, if you do want the experience to be less scary make sure to turn your hazards on.

“We’re scaring people pretty good, the kids are definitely getting an experience from this,” said Oriento.

This car wash isn’t just for spooky season either, it is also for a good cause. $5 of the $15 entry fee goes directly to Anchorage Children’s Home.

“We just want to get everybody out of the house, do you want to get the kids out of the house. We want to have a good time, we spent a lot of time doing this so we want everyone to come out. It’s definitely a different experience for Bay County,” said Oriento.

We will be posting the times that the Tunnel of Terror can be found on the link below: