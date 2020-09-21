Local apartment complex floods after Hurricane Sally, residents lose everything

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents of the Havenwood Garden Apartment Complex in Lynn Haven had to be rescued from their homes Wednesday due to Hurricane Sally.

“The water was all the way up to our chest, we had to walk through all of that water to get help,” said Angel Stephens.

Many of them lost everything and were forced to throw away most of their belongings. Their experience with this storm has brought back many memories from Hurricane Michael.

“Having to go through this again it’s just an emotional roller coaster, I had got to the point the first day that I just wanted to die, I literally said I wanted to die,” said Stephens.

“It’s like Hurricane Michael all over again, no clothes, no shoes, no electricity,” said Mystique Webb.

Losing clothes, photos, and other sentimental items.

“It’s just devastating, we don’t know how to build up from here,” said Chelsea Gray.

“It’s probably going to happen again, but hopefully we can get some kind of resources that won’t have us homeless again, that won’t have us looking for somewhere to stay,” said Stephens.

“It’s heart-wrenching, I know what I’m going through with my own family and to know that it’s a whole community in this apartment complex area that’s going through it too, it just breaks my heart even more,” said Gray.

Many residents feel as though they have exhausted every avenue, and are looking for any assistance that they can get.

“We just need help, we need help, we definitely need help,” said Stephens.

Many of the residents stayed in hotels for several days following the evacuation and have since moved back. Now their question is how to replace their belongings.

“I have never been anything like this before so I’m kind of depressed about it,” said Thelma Roberts.