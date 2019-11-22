Kaleidoscope Theatre celebrates groundbreaking

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The second oldest volunteer community theatre in Florida is one step closer to being back in their Lynn Haven home.

The Kaleidoscope Theatre broke ground on a new building Thursday morning that will give them a rehearsal space and extend the lobby. They lost one of their buildings due to Hurricane Michael.

“[The groundbreaking] is a dream come true. I’m so thankful that we had good insurance and some really gracious donations for us to be able to do this and we just wanna make sure that the arts stay in Bay County,” theatre president Hillary McAlinden said.

The new building is expected to be done in May. Kaleidoscope is holding auditions for Clue on Stage December 2 and 3, which they will perform at Mosley High School in February. More audition information is available here.

