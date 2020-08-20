Governor suspends Lynn Haven Mayor who maintains her innocence

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Governor Ron DeSantis suspended Mayor Margo Anderson Thursday after she was indicted by federal prosecutors on Wednesday.

Anderson is charged with scheme to defraud, embezzlement of federal funds and false statements in the case.

Prosecutors’ biggest claims involve Anderson allegedly ordering city staff to funnel debris clean-up and disposal business to James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, involving millions of dollars in contracts.

Anderson responded to these charges and resigned from her position as mayor in a letter that was forwarded to the media on Thursday.

“Please accept my resignation as Mayor of the City of Lynn Haven, effective immediately. I am innocent of the charges made against me; I want the City to be able to move forward in its recovery from Hurricane Michael and to be able to rebuild without continued negative media coverage,” she wrote. “My family does not deserve the continued attacks on us because I chose to serve as Mayor of the City. I look forward to the day when my name is cleared, and I wish only good things for the City of Lynn Haven.”

According to Bay County Supervisor of Elections, Mark Andersen, Lynn Haven’s city charter gives the commissioners 10 days to fill any vacancies.

If they fail to do so, the governor will appoint a replacement.

Some of the accusations against Anderson pre-date Hurricane Michael.

In 2015, city officials awarded Finch a $3. 72 million dollar contract for stormwater improvements on the 17th Street ditch project.

The terms included 20-years of interest payments to Finch.

But prosecutors say Anderson signed a deal without city approval authorizing 30 years of interest payments, netting Finch another $1 million.

READ MORE: RETRACING THE LYNN HAVEN INVESTIGATION

The city has also voted to give Finch all of its half-cent gas tax money for road improvements

When News 13 asked James Finch about his relationship with the Andersons, he said claimed he sold Lee Anderson the motorhome for $70,000 dollars.

He also said while Margo Anderson is a dear friend of his, he said he didn’t need her vote to secure city contracts because the other commissioners also voted for approval.