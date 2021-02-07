GCSC partners with Arc of the Bay to provide free health screenings for disabled students

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Arc of the Bay and Gulf Coast State College teamed up on Friday to bring free health screenings to disabled students at the Arc.

The partnership provided a win-win scenario for both groups, as GCSC nursing students and interns were able to put their skills to work with hands-on training.

For Arc of the Bay students, the health screenings are welcome, checking eye and ear health, blood sugar and pressure levels, and more, using preventative care to protect their health as much as possible especially since they may not be able to express when they’re not doing well as easily as others.

“We’re just blessed to live in a community with the wonderful resources that we have available to us,” said Ron Sharpe, Executive Director of Arc of the Bay. “We’re at the tip of the iceberg on continuing to make sure that we’re doing everything we can for those with disabilities when it comes to their healthcare.”

GCSC nurses said they’re looking for more ways to do free health screenings for the public, as they’ve seen high demand for them locally.