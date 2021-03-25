Finch responds to Lynn Haven leaders’ discussion on withholding payments to Phoenix Construction

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One of those indicted in the Lynn Haven corruption case is speaking publicly about the investigation and their charges.

Lynn Haven developer and Phoenix Construction owner, James Finch, sat down on Wednesday afternoon for an interview with News 13’s morning anchor, Chris Marchand, to talk about the indictment which has led to discussion by Lynn Haven city leaders to possibly withhold payment from Finch for city projects his company was awarded, like the 17th St. Ditch project.

In response to that discussion, Finch said on Wednesday that his legal team laughed at the idea.

“That’s my money I loaned them,” he said. “They’re using the product that I gave them and financed for them for 30 years, they can pay me off if they want to.”

The loan is mentioned in the indictment, which alleges that former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson helped to arrange for the multi-million dollar loan to be paid back to Finch over 30 years rather than 20. Finch said that’s not the whole story.

“The indictment says that Margo changed it from 20 years to 30 years and cost the city another million dollars and that’s untrue,” he said. “I worked 18 months with no pay, getting it finished on the east side and the city came to me and said look, we want to add the other part and we want the same interest rate and we want to finance it for 30 years.”

He called the indictment “misleading” and “slanted,” and he wants the public to know his side of the story.

“If you hit me I’m going to hit you back,” he said. “It was all so one-sided, that they do whatever they want to do and I’m tired of that. I need to say something.”

He said he wants a speedy trial, and for his and Andersons’ reputations to be restored.

“I’m innocent,” Finch said. “Just like Margo, what office does she go to get her reputation back?”

As it stands, Finch, Anderson, former Lynn Haven City Attorney Adam Albritton and former City Commissioner Antonius Barnes will all go to trial together. The date for that has not yet been set.

