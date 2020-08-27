Dan Russell to continue as Lynn Haven Mayor Pro Tem

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — After city commissioners held the second meeting in a week to find a new mayor for Lynn Haven, the commission decided to keep Dan Russell as Mayor Pro Tem for the time being.

Russell will carry out mayoral duties until either Governor Ron DeSantis appoints a replacement or the next election cycle takes place, which he said would be in April.

“I think it’s the best decision for the City of Lynn Haven,” Russell said. “It provides the city the flexibility at any point to change who the mayor pro tem is by the simple motion of seconding a vote. So at some point down the road, the commission decides that Brandon needs to be in that position, then they can motion and put him in as mayor pro tem, so it allows the city to have a lot more flexibility on who’s gonna run the city until the April election. “

Russell also said he has no plans to run for mayor in the next election, and if he was appointed mayor at Thursday’s special meeting, he would have declined.

The meeting was the last chance for city leaders to choose locally, after former mayor, Margo Anderson, was arrested on federal corruption charges and resigned from the position.

Brian Dick, Lynn Haven resident, said the decision was right for the city and its citizens.

“I think it was handled in the best way for the city,” Dick said. “Bay County as a whole is a pretty toxic environment with everything brought down from the indictments and FBI and other investigations. I just still think there’s gonna be a lot to come out of this so what the commission has voted on is to keep mayor pro tem in until the next election is gonna be the right thing to do and put the power of the body back into the citizens’ hands.”

News 13 also learned Margo Anderson and former city attorney, Adam Albritton, are set to go on trial in Tallahassee on October 26.

News 13 will continue to follow developments from the FBI investigation into corruption and if any changes occur for City of Lynn Haven leadership moving forward.