Cute signs and smiles greet students back from Spring Break

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – No more sleeping in for Bay County students as Monday marked the first day back to school after a week off for Spring Break.

For teachers and staff at Lynn Haven Elementary School, they wanted to make their kids feel extra special when they stepped on campus.

They greeted students in the bus loop and car pick up line with custom made signs saying things like “We missed you,” and “Welcome back.”

Students were all smiles and excited to see their beloved principal and teachers when they returned.

Principal John Cannon said it’s been such a long year, people forgot we didn’t come back after Spring Break last year, so this was special to see the kids returning.

“It feels almost more like normal,” said Cannon.

Due to COVID-19, students never returned after Spring Break last year and instead finished their schooling online.