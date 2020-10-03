Community members volunteer to beautify the Mount Hope Cemetery

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Today, community members of all ages volunteered their time to help with a much needed clean up of the Mount Hope Cemetery in Lynn Haven off Highway 389.

The city decided to hold this clean up after those who have loved ones buried in the cemetery noticed it had not been kept up with lately.

In a world that can seem confusing, Curtis Gilbert said finding a place to reflect is important.

“It’s a place to come back and find a little solitude and be able to carry on a conversation as weird as that may sound with the past as well as the future,” Gilbert said.

Gilbert comes to the Mount Hope Cemetery to visit his two-month-old grandson who passed away last January. He said this is a very important place for his family and others, so joining in on the clean up was an easy decision.

“It’s still kind of rough to deal with,” Gilbert said. “It kinda makes you feel like the whole community is with you and understands.”

The volunteers are picking out weeds, sweeping away dust and cutting the grass. Gilbert said seeing volunteers young and old makes him proud.

“I think that is the most fascinating thing of all,” Gilbert said. “It’s just nice to the young not children but kids just young men and women out here contributing to society not looking for anything just simply to give back.”

The Sea Cadets were one of the ROTC groups volunteering. The young men and women say they aren’t doing this for the medals – they do it because they care.

“That’s not why we do it,” Colton Sheaon said. “We do it because we love to give back to the community and help out.”

The Sea Cadets were joined by the Mosley ROTC group as well. Sheaon said it was also a good experience to work with and get to know other young people like them.