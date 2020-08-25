City of Lynn Haven schedules special meeting to discuss selecting a new Mayor

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–It’s been nearly one week since Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson and City Attorney Adam Albritton were arrested by the FBI and removed from their positions. Now, the search is on for their replacements and the clock is running out for the decision to be made locally.

“No municipality wants to see their Mayor be arrested, it puts a burden on every employee and board member to make sure we’re doing our best to move this ship forward,” said Brandon Aldridge, a Lynn Haven Commissioner.

A hot topic was the process of selecting a new Mayor.

“I would like to see the commission make a decision on appointing a Mayor whether it’s from the commission or the general public,” said Ryan Scray, a Lynn Haven resident.

But the commission was unable to make a final decision. Instead they voted to schedule a special meeting to be held Thursday at 9:00 a.m. to discuss their options.

“I want Thursday to just be a frank discussion. I think really our time clock will be out by Thursday for the most part so we’re gonna have to make a decision on what we’re gonna do,” said Aldridge.

If the city doesn’t decide this week, it will be left up to Governor Ron DeSantis to appoint a new Mayor. Some residents say they’d like to see Mayor Pro Tem Dan Russell take on the role.

“I’m looking for transparency, integrity and character and I believe we already have that in our Mayor Pro Tem,” said Mei-Ling Frishkorn, a Lynn Haven resident.

Others also say they’re hopeful someone currently serving the city could handle the role.

“If the public elected them to the commission, there’s gotta be some level of trust and qualification,” said Scray.

As for the vacant City Attorney role, the city formally approved their contract with temporary City Attorney Jeff Carter.

“The current temporary city attorney we have in place will stay in place until the next regularly scheduled meeting,” said Vickie Gainer, Lynn Haven’s City Manager.

After his contract ends, the city will decide to either extend the contract or send out an RFQ for a permanent City Attorney.