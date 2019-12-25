Christmas lights brighten Lynn Haven neighborhood

Lynn Haven
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The holiday season brings traditions for many people, including placing Christmas lights on homes. A Lynn Haven man decided to do more than just lights this year.

David Price’s home has two 4×5 feet TV screens, about 60,000 lights and music to go along with his holiday display show.

Price has been building props for about a year and has spent the past three months programming and wiring up the display.

Price’s theme this year is karaoke, and he even has a mic set up that he can bring to cars for some holiday caroling. The show is also synced to radio station 104.9.

You can see the show, located at 1306 Vermont Avenue, from 5-10 p.m. every night until January 1.

