Burger King returning to Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven residents may have driven by a building being demolished in the Lynn Haven Shopping Center on Thursday.

More than two years after Hurricane Michael destroyed it, the Burger King restaurant in there is being torn down.

Old ovens once used to cook food “your way” lay scattered around the rubble as the property was being taken apart.

Lynn Haven resident, Kenneth Keller, said it is about time the damaged building was removed.

“I’d like to see another fast food come in there or some small restaurant, it would be nice for the community, yea I am glad it is going,” he said.

Looks like Keller will get his wish as there will indeed be a restaurant built in that same location.

The City of Lynn Haven confirmed it will be a brand new Burger King and that permits are in place to begin construction in the near future after the old building is fully demolished.