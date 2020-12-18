Bikers take to the streets for Tour De Lights

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)– Bikers took to the streets for the third annual Lynn Haven Tour De Lights on a mission.

“To shine a light on the community and hopefully get everyone together,” event participant, Felix Chen, said.

Participants decorated their bikes and even dressed in costumes making their way from Sharon Sheffield Park all the way to the Bailey Bridge, completing a 2.21-mile bike ride.

Joseph Fritz, the founder of the event, is an avid biker. He said he got the idea for the event after participating in rides like this across the country.

“For me, it was doing these bike rides at Christmas time in other big cities like Knoxville and Atlanta, and the rides have gotten huge,” Fritz said.

That’s when he thought to bring the event home to Bay County.

The first Tour De Lights took place after Hurricane Michael, at a time Fritz said the community needed holiday cheer the most.

“It was really good for us all. It was very heartwarming. You could see people coming out of their homes with tarps, no power, generators, and then seeing the red green and yellow lights come by… Everyone was yelling ‘Merry Christmas and thank you for doing this,” Fritz said.

Now with the COVID-19 pandemic, bikers agree that a little extra holiday cheer is once again needed.

“It’s been a different year. Not too many celebrations going on so hopefully this will make a difference,” event participant, Asparuh Brisov, said.

“It feels good inside to do, and it is the right thing to do,” event participant, Ken Thrasher said.

Fritz said the event has grown in size each year since it’s start and encourages other community members to take a chance, as it could make a change in the community.

“It doesn’t take a whole lot of effort for people to put something on like this, and to bring a lot of joy and cheer,” Fritz said.