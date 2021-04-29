Bears, alligators, otters, oh my! Lynn Haven Animal Control team shares stories of work

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Lynn Haven Animal Control has been hard at work recently.

They said they’ve captured and rescued animals such as bears, otters and bobcats.

The City of Lynn Haven said they captured an alligator in a Bay County resident’s front yard earlier this week.

“We get all kinds of animals,” Lynn Haven Animal Control supervisor Ramona Bibbs said. “There’s all kinds of animals that people don’t think are in the city.”

Bibbs, known as the “Steve Irwin of Lynn Haven,” works with a team to help rescue animals of all shapes and sizes.

She said the craziest animal she has come in contact with is a monitor, a type of large lizard.

“The exotic animals that people have… whatever the pet stores sell, we will come in contact with,” Bibbs said.

Bibbs also said Lynn Haven Animal Control deals with most kinds of animal-related circumstances— from pets stuck in trees, to alligators stuck in truck beds.

Lynn Haven Parks and Grounds director Ty Farris said it’s exciting getting to work with the animal control team.

“It’s an alligator one day, it’s a bite case the next… It’s just always something different,” Farris said. “Ramona and her crew has done a great job.”

Bibbs also has a message for residents:

“If you don’t want to see animal control at your door, treat your animals like kids.”