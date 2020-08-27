BayLink helps teacher with cancer

LYNN HAVEN, Fla (WMBB) — In April, Patricia Cornelius was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. As a first grade teacher with Lynn Haven Elementary, this presented her with a few concerns regarding her compromised immune system and teaching in-person classes.

The online learning platform, BayLink, was rolled out this year and Cornelius said she and her team felt this was the answer to her situation. With the principle, John Cannon’s approval and help from her fellow first-grade teachers she was set up to teach the school’s first-grade BayLink students.

“I just want to sing the praises of my principle John Cannon, and my first-grade team, for allowing me to do this, in this situation. I mean they just kind of took that BayLink idea and we went a little out of the box,” she said.

Cornelius said she is teaching her students virtually while she completes her chemotherapy treatments.

“My entire class is working from home doing BayLink and I am in my classroom alone, keeping my compromised immune system safe at school.”

She said using the online platform to teach has been incredibly successful and she attributes this to good communication between parents, students, and herself. Cornelius also explained the help desk hotline, 850-767-HELP, is a great resource for anyone struggling with technical issues on the platform.

Cornelius finishes her chemotherapy treatments in September and is optimistic she can get back to a more traditional classroom setting later in the year.