Car accident leaves man severely injured, family seeking help

LYNN HAVEN, Fla (WMBB) — After a local man was critically injured in a car accident just two days after Christmas, his family has created a Gofundme to help with medical expenses.

According to the Gofundme set up by the family, 23-year-old Deron Nguyen was involved in a life-threatening car accident Sunday morning while coming home from a fishing trip. He suffered severe head trauma, broken vertebrae’s in his neck and back, and other injuries.

Nguyen was reportedly traveling on State Road 77 when he hit a speed limit sign and tried to regain control of his car, from there he overturned several times and was ejected from the vehicle.

With a long road ahead, his family is looking for help from the community.

According to the Gofundme: “Deron will be undergoing multiple surgeries and will have a long road to recovery with rehabilitation and physical therapy. Again thank you for anything you can donate and God bless all of you.”