Car accident leaves man severely injured, family seeking help

Lynn Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LYNN HAVEN, Fla (WMBB) — After a local man was critically injured in a car accident just two days after Christmas, his family has created a Gofundme to help with medical expenses.

According to the Gofundme set up by the family, 23-year-old Deron Nguyen was involved in a life-threatening car accident Sunday morning while coming home from a fishing trip. He suffered severe head trauma, broken vertebrae’s in his neck and back, and other injuries. 

Nguyen was reportedly traveling on State Road 77 when he hit a speed limit sign and tried to regain control of his car, from there he overturned several times and was ejected from the vehicle.

With a long road ahead, his family is looking for help from the community.

According to the Gofundme: “Deron will be undergoing multiple surgeries and will have a long road to recovery with rehabilitation and physical therapy. Again thank you for anything you can donate and God bless all of you.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Don't Miss