A new mayor is coming to the city of Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — After a competitive campaign leading to a runoff election, the residents of Lynn Haven have made their decision: Jesse Nelson has unofficially won the race for Mayor.

By a very close margin of about 27 votes, Nelson found out the unofficial results at a watch party at Beef O’ Brady’s in Lynn Haven, surrounded by friends and family.

He said it was a surreal moment.

“I feel like I’m actually on top of a mountain and I can see great things in the future for Lynn Haven,” he said. “I’m really excited about it.”

Once the results are confirmed, the work begins and Nelson said he’s ready for his new role as mayor.

“We do recognize that we’ve had some past issues, but right now we’re looking forward to a greater future,” Nelson said. “We will work diligently at restoring that public trust.”

He also said he wants to work with opponent Ellyne Fields to make Lynn Haven the best it can be. Fields held a watch party of her own at her home in Lynn Haven, along with city commission candidates Judy Tinder and Jamie Warrick. She said she made a promise and she’s sticking to it.

“Of course I’m sorry that I didn’t win but I also promised Jesse Nelson that if he won I would still support him,” Fields said. “I am all for Lynn Haven and I will still make sure that I am a big part of this community.”

Fields said she’s appreciative of the support she’s received and for the staff at the Supervisor of Elections Office. She said she’s not going anywhere; In fact, she’s ready to do it all again.

“I plan on running in two years,” Fields said. “It gives me a little opportunity to go to the meetings and really dig my heels in.”

Nelson said he’s excited to get started as mayor and prepared to take on the challenges the position comes with.