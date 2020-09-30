Click Here for COVID19 Testing

A Hand Up will deliver donations to Havenwood Garden Apartments

Lynn Haven
Posted: / Updated:

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Sally flooded the entire neighborhood of Havenwood Garden Apartments in Lynn Haven earlier this month. Resident Chelsea Gray said many lost everything.

“Single level homes have lost everything in their bedrooms, their kitchen, their living room. A lot of them have little children, there are some that are elderly, they have lost everything,” she said.

The floodwaters have since receded, but families are still in need Gray said. One local non-profit is gathering supplies to bring directly to the apartments this Friday afternoon between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. said CEO Jeanette Best.

“We’re going to them, we are taking the love to them, and we will be distributing the products to families on-site,” she said.

Best said all residents need to do is bring I.D. to verify they live in the apartments.

“We will have everything set up, and we won’t make a bag for you, we won’t make a box for you, you will be able to go through and get what you need for you family,” she said.

Since many lost their vehicles to water damage, Gray said, some families can not drive to various locations to receive recovery assistance or supplies.

“So it’s really nice that this donation is actually coming to our community,” she said.

A Hand Up said they welcome donations tomorrow and volunteers for the event on Friday. For more details on how to accomplish this click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Special Report: Last Rites

Technical students work through COVID-19

Havenwood Garden Apartments Donations

September is Natl Childhood Obesity Month

Internet Safety PKG 6P

Tracking the Tropics: Development possible in Caribbean later this week or this weekend

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the