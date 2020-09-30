A Hand Up will deliver donations to Havenwood Garden Apartments

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Sally flooded the entire neighborhood of Havenwood Garden Apartments in Lynn Haven earlier this month. Resident Chelsea Gray said many lost everything.

“Single level homes have lost everything in their bedrooms, their kitchen, their living room. A lot of them have little children, there are some that are elderly, they have lost everything,” she said.

The floodwaters have since receded, but families are still in need Gray said. One local non-profit is gathering supplies to bring directly to the apartments this Friday afternoon between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. said CEO Jeanette Best.

“We’re going to them, we are taking the love to them, and we will be distributing the products to families on-site,” she said.

Best said all residents need to do is bring I.D. to verify they live in the apartments.

“We will have everything set up, and we won’t make a bag for you, we won’t make a box for you, you will be able to go through and get what you need for you family,” she said.

Since many lost their vehicles to water damage, Gray said, some families can not drive to various locations to receive recovery assistance or supplies.

“So it’s really nice that this donation is actually coming to our community,” she said.

A Hand Up said they welcome donations tomorrow and volunteers for the event on Friday.