Lynn Haven woman charged with trafficking crystal methamphetamine

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division (SID) recently seized over a pound of Crystal Meth during a traffic stop.

On July 3rd, 2019, investigators with SID stopped a vehicle being driven by Emily Persilver, 20, of Lynn Haven, who was out of jail on a conditional release bond for a previous trafficking in crystal methamphetamine charge.

While stopped, a Bay County Sheriff’s Office drug detection canine alerted to the presence of a narcotic odor within the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, investigators found over one pound of Crystal Methamphetamine as well as a small amount of Heroin. Since the amount of Crystal Meth was more than 400 grams, Persilver could face a minimum mandatory life sentence.

Persilver was arrested and booked into the Bay County Jail.

In addition to trafficking more than 400 grams of methamphetamine, she is charged with possession of heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia.