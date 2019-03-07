Lynn Haven United Methodist Church Provides Mobile Food Pantry Video

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. - Lynn Haven United Methodist Church is providing a monthly Mobile Food Pantry for anyone in need of food assistance.

This Saturday, March 9, the food distribution event will take place at 4501 Transmitter Road Panama City, FL, in the church parking lot.

Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

They say that only one box of food should be distributed per household.

You do not need an ID or proof of address, and anyone is welcome.

Food is scheduled to be distributed starting at 9 a.m. until noon.

If they run out before noon, they say they will close up before then.

For more information, watch Kelsey's interview.