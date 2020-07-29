Lynn Haven to continue planning fall and winter outdoor events

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Fall and winter outdoor events are still being planned in the City of Lynn Haven, as city commissioners voted to proceed with planning them amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This includes events like the Fall Concert Series, Halloween, Winter Wonderland, Christmas Tree Lighting and Christmas Parade.

Mayor Margo Anderson said at their Tuesday morning meeting that she would like to see these events go on as scheduled since the pandemic cancelled their usual Fourth of July Festival.

Commissioners agreed, but some said they’re not ready to give the events the green light just yet; however, they want to begin the planning process and play it by ear.

“We don’t want to throw the baby out with the bathwater,” said Brandon Aldridge, a city commissioner. “We don’t want to cancel these things and then a vaccine comes out in two or three weeks and everyone is free to move about again, so we are going to have the city staff continue to plan these events but we’re going to revisit whether or not we’re going to have these events when it gets a little closer to fall.”

Aldridge said they will revisit the issue after Labor Day, with plans in place to allow for proper social-distancing and other CDC guidelines.