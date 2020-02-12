Lynn Haven to allow golf carts on old fishing pier

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. — The City of Lynn Haven is officially allowing access for golf carts and other personal electric vehicles on the old fishing pier underneath the Bailey Bridge.

The decision was made at Tuesday’s city commission meeting.

In years past, golf carts were not allowed on the pier.

Lynn Haven City Manager, Vickie Gainer, said one senior resident who enjoyed fishing there was no longer able to access the pier since he had a personal electric vehicle due to health issues. That resident, Fred Strickland, passed away almost two years ago.

In his memory, the decision to allow golf carts on the pier was accompanied by another special request by Mayor Margo Anderson.

“Mayor Anderson asked that the commission name that bridge after him,” explained Gainer. “The commission of course agreed to do so, which I thought was very honorable on her part and the commission itself.”

The old fishing pier now will be known as the “Fred Strickland Pier.”

Some residents expressed concern about the commission passing the decision at the meeting without a plan for the golf carts in place, such as speed limit signs and a golf cart lane; Mayor Anderson said that plan is now being put together by the commission.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Car into building

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car into building"

Blacks in Wax Exhibition to visit Panama City

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blacks in Wax Exhibition to visit Panama City"

Lynn Haven to allow golf carts on old fishing pier

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lynn Haven to allow golf carts on old fishing pier"

Lynn Haven commissioners work to address corruption

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lynn Haven commissioners work to address corruption"

Ms. Bruckner's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Bruckner's Third Grade Class"

2 dolphins found dead in Florida were stabbed or shot; reward offered

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 dolphins found dead in Florida were stabbed or shot; reward offered"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.