Lynn Haven to allow golf carts on old fishing pier

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. — The City of Lynn Haven is officially allowing access for golf carts and other personal electric vehicles on the old fishing pier underneath the Bailey Bridge.

The decision was made at Tuesday’s city commission meeting.

In years past, golf carts were not allowed on the pier.

Lynn Haven City Manager, Vickie Gainer, said one senior resident who enjoyed fishing there was no longer able to access the pier since he had a personal electric vehicle due to health issues. That resident, Fred Strickland, passed away almost two years ago.

In his memory, the decision to allow golf carts on the pier was accompanied by another special request by Mayor Margo Anderson.

“Mayor Anderson asked that the commission name that bridge after him,” explained Gainer. “The commission of course agreed to do so, which I thought was very honorable on her part and the commission itself.”

The old fishing pier now will be known as the “Fred Strickland Pier.”

Some residents expressed concern about the commission passing the decision at the meeting without a plan for the golf carts in place, such as speed limit signs and a golf cart lane; Mayor Anderson said that plan is now being put together by the commission.