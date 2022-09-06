LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Lynn Haven residents will soon see an increase in their water and sewer rates. City Commissioners have approved the rates as part of their annual budget process.

Lynn Haven Commissioners raised sewage rates last Tuesday by 4.5%. That is about $0.45 for every 1,000 gallons of sewage water used.

“We have a lot of things to fix, we have gravity sewer mains that are broken, of course, we have a lot of terra cotta clay lines in the ground,” Lynn Haven Assistant Director of public utilities Danny McArdle said.

“If you know anything about roots they like to get in there and drink water, those are busted, we need to take care of the oldest ones first,” McArdle said. “We have some force-made projects we are working on where our lift stations ump into these lines and send it to the wastewater treatment plant.”

The increase will help the city in the future.

“They are looking at a fog program later possibly, they have a lot of things to keep our infrastructure up and running to ensure uptime and minimize the downtime and the increase will allow the city to move ahead with their improvement plans in January,” McArdle said.

The increases go into effect on October 1st.

McArdle believes rebuilding the sewer lines, force main lines, and other capital improvements will keep Lynn Haven’s water treatment plant as one of the best in the Bay County area.