Lynn Haven Senior Center on track to be completed by October

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–The City of Lynn Haven has come a long way since Hurricane Michael and so has it’s Senior Center. In recent weeks, construction has ramped up and the new facility is nearing completion. Both the city and seniors say they can’t wait to take advantage of all the things the new building has to offer.

The Senior Center has been under construction for quite some time now after falling victim to Hurricane Michael.

“It was damaged in every single room. The roof was blown off. A lot of the furniture was totally destroyed. We had to totally gut the building,” said Vickie Gainer, Lynn Haven’s City Manager.

But now, things are finally looking up. The building is expected to be completed by October and will be full of new features.

“Before we did not have the entire building. We will have better audio-visual aids and an improved kitchen,” said Bob Sitten, a member of the Senior Activities Club.

The kitchen will feature state-of-the-art equipment all thanks to a donation by the local Rotary Club. The center will also sport a new dance floor and a large meeting room.

“One of the exciting things is that they will have a computer lab that they’ll be able to go in and check emails,” said Gainer.

Sitten says the center provides them a sense of community which is something they’ve been without for a very long time. But he says they’re all excited for what’s to come.

“I hope that we can expand, have more members, different types of activities, entertainment, we’ll have some different kinds of clubs,” said Sitten.

Gainer believes the seniors play an important role in the community and that this brand new center is much deserved.

“We want seniors to be able to fellowship with each other, get out of their houses, come out and do some of their exercises and have a good time while they’re here,” said Gainer.

The project is being paid for using FEMA reimbursements.