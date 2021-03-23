Lynn Haven selects winner for city entry design contest

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–Soon, when you enter the City of Lynn Haven, you’ll be greeted by a brand new entry sign designed by a local teen.

The City of Lynn Haven recently entered into a partnership with Mosley High School’s art and engineering departments. The city asked that students submit design plans for the city’s two entrance signs.

While 20 designs were submitted, only one was chosen. Ninth-grader, Nate Reeve, designed the winning submission.

In the near future, his entry design will welcome people from near and far as they travel through the City of Lynn Haven.

“It feels good knowing I’ll get to see it whenever I come by. I just went for a more formal design that still resembles the City of Lynn,” Reeve said.

The Lynn Haven City Commission said the partnership was an investment into the city’s future and a great way to involve their younger residents. Reeve was also presented with a $1,000 scholarship for his efforts.