Lynn Haven sees flash flooding

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — That steady downpour Tuesday afternoon caused problems in Lynn Haven as residents once again had to deal with heavy flooding.

The city got about an inch of rain every hour for four hours this afternoon. The rain began at about 1:30 p.m. and lasted until the middle of rush hour at 5:30 p.m.

The flash flooding caused some streets to shut down and a major traffic snarl on Ohio Avenue where officers closed down the multi-lane highway to two lanes. The city has spent years trying to deal with these issues but residents reached out to News 13 tonight to say they remain unsatisfied.