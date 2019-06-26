Lynn Haven residents share opinions at public workshop

LYNN HAVEN, Fla.– The City of Lynn Haven held its first of four public workshops tonight at Lynn Haven Elementary Scholl to discuss city facilities. The meeting covered a rebuild of City Hall and featured various segments of public commentary and feedback.

The public workshops are designed by the Lynn Haven City Commission to open the discussion to the public for input on the way structures and areas of emphasis in the city should be reconstructed or built following destruction from Hurricane Michael.

This meeting, centered around City Hall, included opinions on the ways a rebuild would feature the city’s police department and chambers, the new building’s architecture, height, number of stories and size. Attendees were able to show their opinions on someone else’s thoughts by waving a green card for agreement and red card for dissent where others could see them.

“People were able to give their opinions on it,” said Gabriele Maag, a Lynn Haven resident. “You have some people who liked it, some people who didn’t. I did like the cards that they were holding up so everybody could account for it. There were some interesting questions raised about the new building and, just everybody could give their opinions.”

Citizens in attendance were able to give and receive direct feedback with Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson and the City Commission about their opinions on the City Hall rebuild, as well as other issues they felt were prominent.

The series of four meetings will allow the public to hear and give opinions on a senior center, garden club, sports complex and library, with the next meeting coming up on July 23.

“Everybody can voice their opinions, especially on the things that are very dear to them,” Maag said.

The City Commission Meeting for Lynn Haven followed the public meeting, where many of the attendees at the public meeting stayed to continue to voice concerns. Items on the City Commission Meeting agenda included several discussions of park facilities, possible action to give city employees July 5 off of work, and visiting the proposed City Manager selection process.